Tinder
Best Apps
Best Apps For One-Night Stands
by
Christina Bonnington
More from Tinder
Tech
How To Optimize Your Dating Profile, According To Tinder's Trend Expert
Anabel Pasarow
Mar 21, 2019
Online Dating
Online Dating After 30: The ROI Is Awful
Shani Silver
Dec 19, 2018
Tech
To All The Boys I've Trolled Before: A
You've Got Mail
-Inspired...
Anabel Pasarow
Dec 18, 2018
Tech
Looking For A Sugar Momma Relationship? Here's How To Avoid ...
Sugar dating burst onto our radars in the last couple years. While some people are very open about their experiences as a sugar baby, sugar daddy, or
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tinder
Why Millennials Actually Love Being Single
Think back to high school English class for a moment: Do you remember any of the Jane Austen novels you inevitably had to read? It doesn't really matter
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Online Dating
This Is Your Brain On Tinder
HBO's new documentary, Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age, paints a pretty bleak picture of what it's like to use dating apps today. Every point the
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Tinder
Tinder For College Students Is Here & People Are...Confused
College students flocking back to campus this year have more than just new courses, new classmates, new books, and new parties at their fingertips. They
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Trans America
Transgender Women Swipe Right Twice As Often (And Still Get Fewer...
Before Billie Lee, of Vanderpump Rules, was a household name, she had just as much anonymity on dating apps as the rest of us. So she could choose whether
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Dating Advice
What To Do When You Awkwardly Run Into An Old Tinder Date
I was sitting at a fancy table at the GLAAD Media Awards this year, piling butter onto cranberry-walnut bread, when I saw Helen* walking toward me. A few
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Online Dating
How To Be Sarcastic On Tinder Without Sounding Like A Jerk
When you're standing right in front of a person and can give them with non-verbal cues (like a wink or head tilt or eye roll) that you don't really mean
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Online Dating
A Guide To Using Online Dating Apps On Vacation
So you're going on vacation, and that means it's time to close out of Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Hinge, and all your other dating apps, right? Not
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Online Dating
Deleting Your Dating Apps Is The New Test Of Commitment
You're in a brand new relationship and everything is going well. You and your new boo are spending a ton of time cuddling on the couch, going out, and
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Online Dating
Yes, You Have To Update Your Online Dating Profiles (Frequently)
Often, setting up an online dating profile is a painstaking process. You suffer over every choice: which photos make your life look adventurous, how to
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Dating Advice
How Long Should You Wait To Start Following A Date On Social Media?
My girlfriend and I had been hooking up (but not technically dating) for about two months before I started following her on Twitter. I had read all of her
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Online Dating
17 Messages That Guarantee A Response Back On Your Dating Apps
Coming up with an opening line on a dating app can sometimes be much more intimidating than coming up with one to use IRL. Sure, you can take the time to
by
Maria Del Russo
Online Dating
6 Things Everyone Puts On Their Dating Profile & What They Mean
Crafting a perfect online dating profile is a true art form. Whether you're using Tinder or OkCupid, space is limited and you only have so many words to
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Tech
The 20 GIFs Most Likely To Get You A Response On Tinder
We've been able to send GIFs on Tinder for just over a month now — and already, more than 20 million have been exchanged between users. The results are
by
Marshall Bright
Tech
Tinder Teams Up With Alexis Ohanian To Call For A Very Important ...
Tinder is teaming up with a couple of unlikely collaborators — Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Jennifer 8. Lee, the founder of emoji site
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
The Woman Who's Studying Swipes At Bumble
Love may not be an exact science, but that doesn't mean there isn't some science involved, especially when it comes to algorithmically-enabled dating
by
Madeline Buxton
Wellness
This Person's Tinder Poem Is So Cheesy It Actually Worked
In an effort to avoid generic opening lines on Tinder (shout out to all the "hey girl" people out there), some people have come up with quirky and
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
The Strange Way A Woman Reconnected With A Man Who Unmatched Her ...
Online dating is often confusing and a little anxiety-ridden. You might think, Why isn't he messaging me back? Why isn't she responding to my texts? Why
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
How This Woman Found A Kidney Match On Tinder
Alana Duran didn't set out to find a kidney donor on Tinder, but that's exactly what happened. She had been diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
A Guy Sent In A Real Application For The Skydiving Tickets This T...
When her then-boyfriend broke up with her out of the blue soon before his birthday, 19-year-old Emma Vowell was stuck with two skydiving tickets she had
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
Here's What Happened On That Viral Tinder Couple's Firs...
Remember that one time two college students kept a joke running on Tinder for three years, and then one of them tweeted screenshots of their messages and
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Tech
Tinder Is Launching A "First-Class Swipe Experience"
Update: August 29, 2017: Get ready to go gold. Beginning today, you can sign up for Tinder Gold, the dating app's premium service, to see who has liked
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Work & Money
This Girl Said Her Date Cheated Her Out Of Her Birthday $$ — So S...
A story that starts with "so I met this fuck boy on Tinder" is either the best or the worst kind of story — there's no in-between. We'll let you judge
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Wellness
Apparently, Memes Are The Way To Someone's Heart
What should I send for the first message on Tinder? It's a question most people who use online dating apps have struggled with at one point or another.
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Tinder
8 Wild Sex Stories That Could Have Only Come From Tinder
Swiping right on Tinder means potentially dipping a toe into the world of casual sex — unless, of course, you downloaded the app to find love or simply
by
Sara Coughlin
Sex
I'm On "Celebrity Tinder" — & Here's What It's Like
I don't watch anything having to do with The Bachelor franchise — for reasons too complicated to spell out here. But I do have access to the internet,
by
Maria Del Russo
Wellness
Watch: That Couple Who Messaged On Tinder For Three Years Just Me...
Remember about three weeks ago when the internet learned about a man and woman who have been messaging back and forth on Tinder for three years but
by
Kasandra Brabaw
