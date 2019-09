Tinder For College Students Is Here & People Are…Confused

How is this any different than using regular Tinder and setting your age range from 18-22? Basically, it cuts out all of the Tinder users in the surrounding town or city who aren't going to a college in the area. So, if you're on Tinder U, you won't be picking up all the 18-year-old high school seniors, or anyone in your age range who decided not to go to college , or any young genius who skipped a bunch of grades and finished their degree early. Your options are the students at your school and the students at any other 4-year university nearby. That doesn't mean that people in town are totally off-limits. Anyone who uses Tinder U will easily be able to toggle between regular Tinder and the new feature to see non-university students whenever they want to broaden their range.