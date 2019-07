How To Get Over Your Nerves & Finally Tell Your Crush You Like Them

Think about the worst-case scenario.

No, we're not saying that you should obsess over every detail that could go wrong. Would you really want to confess your feelings for someone after doing that? But it can be helpful to think about the worst thing that could happen, because you might realize that no matter what happens, "your world isn’t going to collapse and the sky isn’t going to fall," Dr. Bashan says.If you're asking out someone from your friend group , for example, the worst that could happen is that they say no and then maybe tell some of your mutual friends that you asked them out. "So what? We’ve all been rejected," Dr. Bashan says. "It shows that you’re human and that you were bold and had courage." There's nothing wrong with that.