Class Of 29
Beauty
7 Standout Makeup Looks To Rock For Graduation
by
Thatiana Diaz
Class of 29
In a Fast-Paced City, Starting Fresh Can Require Slowing Down
by
makeda sandford
Class of 29
What It's Like Going To College As A Single Mother
by
Mandy Thomas
Class of 29
I Lived At Home All 4 Years Of College & I Have No Regrets
by
Torey Van Oot
Senior Stories
Class of 29
I Just Graduated – And I’m Debt-Free with My Own House
Kadeitra Wells
Sep 27, 2018
Class of 29
I Improvised for Four Years — Oops, Now I’m Doing it Forever
Jordyn Alexander
Sep 27, 2018
Class of 29
I'm Undocumented And I'm Not Going Back In the Shadows
Nayda Benitez
Sep 26, 2018
Class of 29
One Student’s View on Why We Should Value Disabled People’s Exper...
K Wheeler
by
K Wheeler
Class of 29
My Future Career Scares The Life Out Of Me –But I’m Not Loo...
Gabriella Corado
by
Gabriella Corado
Class of 29
The Unexpected Lessons I Learned On My Post-Grad Solo Trip To Aus...
Erika Vichi Lee
by
Erika Vichi Lee
Class of 29
Being Queer, Performing Queer, Studying Queer
Jo Michael Rezes
by
Jo Michael Rezes
Class of 29
How I Learned to Not Limit My Potential
Kimberly Hoyos
by
Kimberly Hoyos
Class of 29
Why I’m Dedicating My Life to Teaching Arabic
Casey Chon
by
Casey Chon
Class of 29
I Experienced An Athlete's Worst Nightmare, But It Change...
Taylor Goodwill
by
Taylor Goodwill
Class of 29
How I'm Going To Make The Fashion Industry More Inclusive
Dominique Norman
by
Dominique Norman
Class of 29
I Applied To 512 Jobs My Senior Year To Prove My Doubters...
Torey Van Oot
by
Torey Van Oot
Class of 29
Why I'm Glad I Joined The Military Before College
Annie Guilyard
by
Annie Guilyard
Class of 29
At 21, I'm Running For Office — As a Republican
Morgan Zegers
by
Morgan Zegers
Class of 29
I Don't Know What I’m Doing Next, But Activism Will Be a ...
McKenna Maness
by
McKenna Maness
Class of 29
Losing Both My Parents Didn’t Stop Me From Obtaining A College Ed...
Cara Claflin
by
Cara Claflin
Class of 29
The Revolution Will Not Be Salaried
Sessi Kuwabara Bl...
by
Sessi Kuwabara Bl...
Class of 29
What It’s Really Like To Be The First In Your Family To G...
Alana Battalino
by
Alana Battalino
Class of 29
I Didn’t Counter My Job Offer & I Regret I
Meaghan Hanley
by
Meaghan Hanley
Class of 29
I Am In $182,000 Of Student Loan Debt & I Think I Am Okay With That
Opheli Garcia Lawler
by
Opheli Garcia Lawler
Class of 29
I Have No Idea What I’m Doing After Graduation, And I Couldn’t Be...
Sam Welch
by
Sam Welch
Class of 29
They Told Me I Wasn’t A "Math Person" — This Is Where I Am Now
Yada Pruksachatkun
by
Yada Pruksachatkun
Class of 29
I'm Getting Married At 22 — & I'm Figuring The Rest Out
Kaitlyn Reavis
by
Kaitlyn Reavis
Class of 29
As A Black Woman In Media, This Is My Time To Shine
Tamia Mallory
by
Tamia Mallory
Work & Money
Debunking The 5 Biggest Student Loan Myths
With the gradual approach of summer, this year's batch of new graduates is gearing up to toss their caps and mortarboards, set gifted flowers in water
by
Judith Ohikuare
Home
10 Personalized Items To Gift Your Favorite New Grad
by
Venus Wong
Tech
The Best Gadgets To Gift Grads Who Need To Start Adulting
by
Madeline Buxton
