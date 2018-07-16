I Applied To 512 Jobs My Senior Year To Prove My Doubters Wrong

But I can say now that it was all worth it. This month, I packed up my clothes to move to New York City and to start a job at a globally prestigious investment bank. Looking back at those last eight months, I'm incredibly proud of myself for being resilient and overcoming adversity to get to this point. In the end, my friends came to realize how much my career meant to me and my doubters look at me stunned and ask, “how did you do it?” I came across an article during one of my “googling” sprees about job hunting that stunned me with the statistic :. I was a victim to this statistic. I constantly felt like I wasn’t 100% qualified because of the ongoing rejections and people who told me my dreams were out of reach. It was when I gained confidence in my own abilities to follow through with my goals that I became successful.