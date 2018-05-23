So I’m taking some time off, a year to be exact. Instead of applying to grad school or committing to a career path I’m going to focus on the things that I love and that make me who I am. I am determined to find the things that drove me to try so hard in college. I am going to find that passion no matter what. I wish I had some magical ending to share about how I had an awakening and knew what I was called to do and knew exactly how I was going to get there but I don’t. The only advice I can give is to never settle for anything that doesn’t set your soul on fire. No matter if it’s a job, significant other, place or anything else. Life is too short for anything else.