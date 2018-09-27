I Improvised for Four Years — Oops, Now I’m Doing it Forever

Lucky for me, my years as an improv comedian have prepared me for the ambiguity of life as a real-life adult. I live by the golden rule of improv: “yes, and…”, which we use to say yes to our scene partners’ ideas and build upon them. I accept what life throws me and run with it. I now understand that trying something is better than inaction due to a fear of imperfection. There’s no such thing as a perfect life, just like there’s no such thing as a perfect improv scene. I’ve learned to trust myself and others; I know it’s all going to be okay. Something about going out on stage every other Friday night and being a total goofball taught me not to take myself so seriously. I have embodied so many unique characters on the stage: an overly enthusiastic plumber, a ravenous pumpkin, and Carl Jr. Junior, heir to the Carl Jr.’s fortune. In comparison, my recent real-life roles (“confident, young professional at a networking event” or “not-at-all-uncomfortable person at their co-worker’s intimate hula recital”) don’t seem so difficult. I know now there is no greater joy than unapologetically being entirely yourself.