When I first found out my commencement ceremony would be held on Mother's Day, I was disappointed. I knew the day would be hard enough without another reminder of my loss. But sitting in an arena full of my fellow grads, I began to feel at ease as the student and alumnus speakers both spoke of the loss of a parent and the impact it had on them. I realized I wasn’t alone in my experience. My peers and I may have overcome different obstacles, but we should all be proud of the hard work we've done to finish college. Being surrounded by my sorority sisters after the ceremony reminded me of the family I have been able to create for myself because of my college education.