Graduating from college is a huge life accomplishment: For many people, it marks the official beginning of adulthood and the many responsibilities that come with it. So, it's only appropriate the occasion is commemorated with a thoughtful gift — something that adequately expresses "congrats on not having to deal with term papers ever again" while preparing them for real life.
Personalized gifts make for extra special gifts for these soon-to-be alums. Owning a well-made item — branded with initials or a defining feature — feels like a sophisticated move, and it's even better if they're functional pieces for someone's first adult apartment or full-time job. We've put together the essential personalized gift guide to help the graduate in your life take on the real world in style.