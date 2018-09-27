In a Fast-Paced City, Starting Fresh Can Require Slowing Down

I let out the biggest sigh of relief. Five years living and studying in a little southern mountain city was finally coming to a slow decrescendo.This was a place where I found the best and worst parts of myself, where I learned more about mass communications and African colonialism, where I shook my hips at every base drop. Just a few months ago, I was so ready to go. But there’s a beauty that is undeniably bittersweet when you part ways with your undergraduate campus. My school was also the place where I created a great photography portfolio, landed four internships, fell in and out of love and made friends who taught me more about who I am. The freedom of post-grad life comes with a ton of questions and a new set of fears. You begin to realize just how young you were throughout all of it — and how young you still are.