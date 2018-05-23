And maybe that was true. But I wanted to be world class journalist, someone who reported from every corner of the globe and who made a tangible difference in people’s lives. I also wanted to get as far away from my hometown of Panama City, Florida, as humanly possible. Plus, my admissions letter included an opportunity to spend my freshman year abroad in Florence, Italy. I had never been to Europe and wanted to see more of the world. This was my ticket. At 18, I saw two paths for myself: the girl who went to Italy and the girl who never left Florida. There was no price too high that could make the second option more appealing.