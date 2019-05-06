How To Save Money

Skip navigation!
Women Who Make Cold Brew Share Their Methods
by
Olivia Harrison
Booking Summer Travel? Read These Money-Saving Expert Hacks First
Olivia Harrison
May 6, 2019
Work & Money
How The Wealthy Stay Rich — & How You Can Make Their Money Tricks Work For...
Erin Lowry
Apr 30, 2019
Vacation
7 Real Women Share How They Save Money For Vacations
Olivia Harrison
Apr 24, 2019
Work & Money
The Best iPhone Budget Apps To Get Your Finances In Check
Everyone is busy these days, and it can be surprisingly easy to procrastinate, especially when it comes to things like managing your money. With
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Should You & Your Spouse File Taxes Together or Separately?
Tax day (April 15) is just around the corner, and if you haven't filed your taxes already, then you should probably get on it. This said, if you are
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Kim Kardashian West Says She Gave Kanye West Some Game-Changing F...
In Vogue's most recent 73 Questions video, we were invited into the minimal, monastery-inspired home of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West in Hidden
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How Much Money Do You Actually Need For Retirement?
The thought of saving for retirement is enough to send many young Americans into a spiral. With overwhelming student loans and soaring costs of living in
by
Ludmila Leiva
Travel
9 Trendy & Affordable Trips To Take This Spring, According To Tra...
For adults, spring break looks a little bit different than it did back in the day. Now that we've got real-world things to worry about like paying rent,
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
Want To Invest On Your Phone? Here Are 4 Awesome Stock Apps
Investment can be incredibly tricky. Even if you're the most seasoned investor, the stock market is volatile and can quickly land you in an unpleasant
by
Ludmila Leiva
Dedicated Feature
Here's How To Earn Back Money You Lost Thanks To The Wage Gap
17% is no small quantity. In a pizza pie, it’s a slice and a half. In a week, it's more than a day. In a bottle of wine, it's a tall glass. And in parts
by
Eliza Dumais
Travel
Here's The Secret To Booking Cheaper Flights For Your Last-M...
Since most adults don't get a set week off for spring break, your springtime trips might be taken on a whim more often than with months of planning. While
by
Olivia Harrison
Dedicated Feature
Here’s How To Book A Last-Minute Vacation Like A Pro
We all know that planning a trip at the last minute isn’t the smartest financial strategy out there. With limited time to spare, bargain-hunting is
by
Annie Daly
Work & Money
6 Ways To Save Money When You Live In A City
Water is wet and cities are expensive. Still, one of the best things about living in a city is the convenience of getting many of the things you want or
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
How You Can Make Extra Cash Online
These days, it feels like everyone is trying to find new, creative ways to earn extra money on the side. And, to be sure, some of that is out of
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
The 2019 Money Moves To Make For Your Zodiac Sign
It's mid-winter, and you've probably long forgotten about your New Year's resolutions. But that doesn't mean it's too late to be thinking about the money
by
Mecca Woods
Work & Money
These New Deductions Can Get You Your Biggest Refund This Tax Season
Taxes kind of suck. I mean, generally speaking, anything that requires you to dig through mountains of paperwork, crunch numbers, keep up to date with
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Is Having A Secret Bank Account Financial Infidelity?
Talking about money can be really uncomfortable — so much so that many of our money anxieties can spill into our romantic relationships. In fact,
by
Aditi Shekar
Work & Money
6 Easy Ways To Make Some Quick Cash
Whether you've just made a huge payment on your credit card, are waiting on late freelance checks, have gone over the limit on your expenses, or are in
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Marie Kondo Your Wallet: How To Make Sure Your Finances Spark Joy
Thanks to Marie Kondo, I now can't look at any item in my closet without thinking to myself: "But does it spark joy?" Ever since the runaway success of
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $90K — & I Used My Vacation Days To Interview For A New Job
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Fitness
Why Are All Boutique Fitness Classes $34?
I'm not an economist or a financial advisor, but I do know that paying $34 for a workout sounds like a lot of money. And yet, so many boutique fitness
by
Cory Stieg
Infertility Awareness
This Company Wants To Help Pay For Your Fertility Treatments
It's no secret that reproductive assistance is prohibitively expensive. Take in-vitro fertilization (IVF), for example: The average cost of one IVF cycle
by
Cory Stieg
Work & Money
What Real Women Think You Should Spend On Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is nearly here, and many of us are musing over our budgets for the holiday. Whether you're a die-hard Valentine or think the holiday is a
by
Ludmila Leiva
Free Table
12 Ways To Eat For Free In 2019 — No Food Holiday Required
If your New Year's resolution was to stick to a budget and actually save some money in 2019, but when you woke up on January 1, your obsession with eating
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
I Make $150,000 — & I Work From Home
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Every Question You Have About Your Taxes, Answered
Tax season can be a nightmarish time, especially if you are juggling more than just one W-2. Deductions, expenses, alimony, new jobs — there are so many
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How To Buy Stocks If You Have No Clue What You’re Doing
Investment can be an incredibly confusing topic to unpack. But let’s go over the basics: You shouldn’t invest unless you have a fully funded
by
Ludmila Leiva
Sales
Flights Are As Low As $44 With JetBlue's Current Flash Sale
Isn't it funny how January can feel longer than the other 11 months put together? Or, maybe not so much funny as incredibly depressing. This year, at
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
I Went From Making $50,000 To $18.50 An Hour & I'm Happier Now
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Travel
Experts Share Their Most Surprising Strategies For Traveling On T...
Let's just say it: Sticking to a budget while traveling is extremely difficult. Not only are flights and lodging pricey, but activity fees, cabs, and
by
Cait Munro
