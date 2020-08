Is It Time To Ditch Your Bank? Here Are Some Reasons To Switch

In a U.S. News survey on what checking account features people cared most about, interest rates were a lower priority for people compared to things like whether a bank charges fees or whether it offers online banking. Savings account interest rates are much lower than they once were , but you should be aware if your rates are below the average, which is currently around 0.06% APY. A high-yield savings account could offer a rate over 1%. Often, online-only banks offer very competitive interest rates — Varo currently offers 2.80% APY for people with a balance under $10,000, as long as they meet a couple of other criteria. These days, there are also high-yield checking accounts , which often offer a much higher APY than high-yield savings accounts, but they come with a lot of requirements and only apply up to a certain amount — for example, the first $500 of the money in your account. But overall, a bank account isn’t going to net you an immense return in interest compared to a retirement savings account.