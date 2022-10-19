I’m Stressed About Money — But I Can’t Stop Spending It

Even though I’ve gone from being broke in my 20s to thriving in my 30s, I’ll still have moments where I’m lying in bed and think about that expensive thing I bought two days ago and convince myself in the span of one breath how one purchase is the beginning of my financial ruin. It’s irrational, I know, but what I think is happening is an old pattern playing on repeat. It clearly shows that I’m still linking my sense of safety and security with money. In those moments, I usually take a deep breath and tell myself, “I’m safe.” It’s ridiculously simple, silly, and surprisingly effective, and most importantly, I’m grateful that the statement is pretty much always a fact.