Geld stresst mich – aber ich kann nicht aufhören, es auszugeben

I just graduated from uni and I’m a lot more aware of my money than before — but since the pandemic started, I’ve been spending more of it. I’ve never had any conflict about money with anyone else, as I’m very independent, but I have internal conflicts where I feel really bad if I spend my money on something expensive. I’m well aware of rising prices, so I’m trying to save more, but still, opening packages gives me serotonin. It’s way easier to online shop and I tend to buy things that make me happy, yet I still feel guilty every time.