10 Wellness Journals For A Meaningful Moment Of Self-Reflection

In contrast to the way that meditation apps have become a way for the iPhone generation to infuse some 21st-century mindfulness in their daily lives, we’re also in somewhat of a journaling renaissance — and I personally, am so here for it. Real paper, meet physical pen, and let the thoughts flow as fast the ink can carry them.
Growing up, I kept a diary filled with entries like, “Today, I had this for breakfast! I wore this to school! It was nice!” I stopped keeping a journal pretty much entirely as a teen, and it wasn’t until two years ago (I'm in my mid-20s now), that my therapist suggested I may find journaling helpful for my anxiety. At first, I was all, “Sure Jan,” but then, I realized it was a way for me to write for me, on my own terms this time. As a writer, I've always felt comfortable expressing myself through words, but I never anticipated just how healing it would be to have a portable safe space to share my raw thoughts. (I also forgot how much I love the ritual of handwriting.)
Since I've been quarantining solo, I've relied on the practice of journaling even more than usual — shoutout to Suleika Jaouad's Isolation Journals newsletters, which deliver a daily, thought-provoking prompt to your inbox like clockwork. Want to join in? Ahead, you'll find 10 empty tomes — including guided ones — to begin your journaling journey.
