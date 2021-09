We're in the midst of a journalling renaissance, and I am so here for it. Real paper, meet physical pen, and let the thoughts flow as fast the ink can carry them.Growing up, I'd kept a diary filled with entries like, “Today, I had this for breakfast! I wore this to school! It was nice!” I stopped keeping a journal as a teen, and it wasn’t until two years ago (I'm in my mid-20s now), that my therapist suggested I may find journalling helpful for my anxiety . At first, I was all, “Sure Jan,” but then I realised it was a way for me to write for me, on my own terms. As a writer, I've always felt comfortable expressing myself through words, but I never anticipated just how healing it would be to have a portable safe space to share my raw thoughts. (I also forgot how much I love the ritual of handwriting.)With 2022 on the horizon, there's no better time to dip your toes into a mindful writing practice. Ahead, you'll find 9 empty tomes — including guided ones — to begin your journalling journey.