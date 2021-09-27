At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We're in the midst of a journalling renaissance, and I am so here for it. Real paper, meet physical pen, and let the thoughts flow as fast the ink can carry them.
Growing up, I'd kept a diary filled with entries like, “Today, I had this for breakfast! I wore this to school! It was nice!” I stopped keeping a journal as a teen, and it wasn’t until two years ago (I'm in my mid-20s now), that my therapist suggested I may find journalling helpful for my anxiety. At first, I was all, “Sure Jan,” but then I realised it was a way for me to write for me, on my own terms. As a writer, I've always felt comfortable expressing myself through words, but I never anticipated just how healing it would be to have a portable safe space to share my raw thoughts. (I also forgot how much I love the ritual of handwriting.)
With 2022 on the horizon, there's no better time to dip your toes into a mindful writing practice. Ahead, you'll find 9 empty tomes — including guided ones — to begin your journalling journey.
Growing up, I'd kept a diary filled with entries like, “Today, I had this for breakfast! I wore this to school! It was nice!” I stopped keeping a journal as a teen, and it wasn’t until two years ago (I'm in my mid-20s now), that my therapist suggested I may find journalling helpful for my anxiety. At first, I was all, “Sure Jan,” but then I realised it was a way for me to write for me, on my own terms. As a writer, I've always felt comfortable expressing myself through words, but I never anticipated just how healing it would be to have a portable safe space to share my raw thoughts. (I also forgot how much I love the ritual of handwriting.)
With 2022 on the horizon, there's no better time to dip your toes into a mindful writing practice. Ahead, you'll find 9 empty tomes — including guided ones — to begin your journalling journey.