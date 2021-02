2020 Sucked, But It Did Make Online Shopping Infinitely Better

"More and more consumers are looking at, 'Who accepts my choice of preferred payment?' before they actually make a purchase decision,” says Nicole Leinbach Reyhle, founder of Retail Minded , a publication and research firm. Once considered a fine-print detail, this stage in the checkout process is emerging as a deciding factor in where consumers will and won't spend their money — especially given that, for the average American, sticking to a financial plan is more crucial than ever. With a flexible pay-over-time solution that doesn't charge hidden or late fees like some credit cards do, "consumers know exactly how much they'll pay and when they'll be done making payments, enabling them to better achieve their budgeting goals on their own timeline," says Silvija Martincevic, chief commercial officer at Affirm.