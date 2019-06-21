There are over two million students studying at UK higher education institutions in any given year, a large proportion of whom are polishing off their exams and getting ready to graduate right now. Leaving full-time education and propelling yourself into the big, bad Real World of job hunting, student debt and seemingly endless days, without structured assignments and cheesy student nights, is a daunting prospect for anyone (particularly for those of us without the Bank of Mum and Dad to rely on). No doubt the housing crisis, insecure jobs market and pressure to show off your #best #life on social media only exacerbates this. But it's not all bad – it's also arguably one of the most exciting times of your life. If you're about to don your academic robe and throw your mortarboard into the air, don't fret. Here's some life advice that will hopefully reassure you. Deep breaths.
Click through to read what six members of the R29 team would say to their freshly graduated selves.