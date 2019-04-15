The Best iPhone Budget Apps To Get Your Finances In Check

How it works: Saving on your own can be complicated enough, and when it comes to navigating a savings goal with a significant other, it can be doubly complex. Twine allows you to set custom goals based on you and your partner's needs, and then save together as a team. Twine is set up to allow you both to contribute to a shared financial goal and track your progress. And when it comes to how you want to approach your goals, you're able to invest in a portfolio as well as save cash. Either way, you’re covered: Cash is protected in FDIC accounts and investments are protected by the SIPC.