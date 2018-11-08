Could You Be Missing Out On $200 A Year In Interest?

Periodically, I saw tiny interest deposits, never totaling more than a handful of dollars at a time. I was pretty much letting all of my money sit and collect dust because I was too stressed to do the legwork and actually find out what made the most financial sense. In essence, I was aggressively saving (the hard part) — some might say 'over-saving' — but not actually being very smart about my money (the harder part). Instead of doing a bit of research and finding out the best strategies for making my money grow, I sat on it.