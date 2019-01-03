Skip navigation!
How To Get Out Of Debt
Work & Money
Here's How Real Couples Manage Their Money
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $150,000 In Healthcare — But My Male Colleagues Are Paid More
Ludmila Leiva
Jan 3, 2019
Work & Money
I Went From Making $35,000 To $105,000 In Just 7 Years
Ludmila Leiva
Dec 26, 2018
Work & Money
The Personal Finance Books You Need To Get Your Money Under Control
R29 Editors
Dec 21, 2018
Work & Money
These Financial Resolutions Will Help You Start 2019 Off Right
Let’s get real for a second: Money is stressful. We live in a world where things keep getting more expensive, where minimum wages are stagnant and
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Would You Tell A Stranger How Much Debt You Have?
As part of a new campaign, personal finance company SoFi is taking the taboo out of money talk by encouraging people to share their stories with a
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
10 Simple Tips To Help You Get Your Money In Order Before 2019
This year is coming to a close, and you may find yourself looking a little too closely at your bank account and credit card statements — or maybe
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Budgeting Can Suck — But You're Probably Doing It Wrong
Budgets kind of suck. The idea of tracking and regimenting your spending can seem overwhelmingly tedious, and it certainly can be. But not all budgets are
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $145,000 As A Restaurant Manager & Didn't Negotiate M...
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Could You Be Missing Out On $200 A Year In Interest?
I recently found out that I'm what's called an 'over-saver.' Before you roll your eyes, just hear me out: After years of freelancing, navigating
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $100,000 & Openly Talk About My Salary With Colleagues
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Grads From These Schools Make The Most Money After College
After graduation, the grim reality of life post-college begins to set in: Adulting is expensive. Today, college graduates have an unbelievable amount of
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $105,000 & Change Jobs In Order To Keep Raising My Salary
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $105,000 A Year And Have $160,000 In Student Loan Debt
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Class of 29
I Just Graduated – And I’m Debt-Free with My Own House
I became a first-time homeowner at age 22. The April 2018 closing came less than a month before crossing the stage at Emory University for my commencement
by
Kadeitra Wells
Work & Money
These Couples Are Putting Off Marriage Because Of Student Loan Debt
Initially, Geena Russo's* partner had a strict romantic requirement: She wouldn't date anyone with debt. But that rule went out the window after the two
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I'm 28, Have $100K In Student Loan Debt, & I Can't Find...
For Alexandria Butler-McDow, 28, going to university didn’t provide the freedom and financial security she'd hoped for. After graduating with an
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Generation Sell Out
“And they wonder why those of us in our twenties refuse to work an 80-hour week just so we can afford to buy their BMWs...Why we aren't interested in
by
Bourree Lam
Student Loan Debt
It's Okay To Feel Anxious When Thinking About Your Student L...
The reality of debt can be overwhelming. Four years ago, I was lying on the floor at my parents' house, phone in hand, staring at the ceiling. I'd just
by
Sarah Midkiff
Work & Money
4 Women Explain Why They Liquidated Their 401(k)s — & If It Was W...
We've all had, or will likely have, at least one heart-stopping money moment in our lives — a medical bill that seems insurmountable, a move that's more
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
This Not That: Credit Card Debt vs. 401(k)
If someone asked you what you would do with unlimited money, you might say: Buy a house; buy every item I've been hoarding in my online shopping cart; buy
by
Judith Ohikuare
Class of 29
I Am In $182,000 Of Student Loan Debt & I Think I Am Okay With That
Welcome to the inaugural class of '29. We've selected 29 graduating college seniors, entering the "real" world in 2018, to write about the state of their
by
Opheli Garcia Lawler
Work & Money
How This Couple Paid Off Nearly $162,000 Of Debt In 3 Years
Earlier this month, Heron Abegaze (29) and Elijah Bankole (30), put a new spin on "couple goals" after Abegaze's Instagram post about paying off their
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
Some Americans Are Being Thrown Into Jail For Unpaid Debts
The United States abolished the institution of debtors' prisons in 1833, making it illegal under federal law to imprison people for unpaid debts. (States
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
What
Really
Happens When Your Bill Goes Into Collections
In ye olden days, people were routinely tossed into debtors' prisons for bills in arrears. And, just this month, the ACLU charged that private debt
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
7 Tricks That Make Paying Common Bills A Little Less Expensive
In a survey of more than 2,000 adults in the United States by CreditCards.com, 28% of people admitted that they don't pay their credit card bill in full
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
Should I Carry A Credit Card Balance?
One of the most dangerous urban legends that plagues credit card users is the idea that it's beneficial to carry a balance month-to-month. Parents still
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
The Grace Period Is Over: Start With This Student Debt Repayment ...
Many people with federal student loans who finished school in the spring are now presented with the task of paying them back. Stafford loans, the most
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
Shoddy Paperwork Could Erase Your Student Loan Debt
In the United States, roughly 43 million Americans owe more than $1.3 trillion in student loan debt, and the outstanding balances have only risen year
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
How A Year Abroad Wrecked Me Financially
I hit one of the lowest points of my life last August. I was back home in Canada after a year living abroad left me broke. I remember sitting on the
by
Candice Walsh
Food & Drinks
Dinner At This Disneyland Restaurant Will Leave You In Debt
Say you were to come into a nice little chunk of change — let's say a $15,000 chunk — what would you do with it? You could put it into savings or
by
Elizabeth Buxton
