Grads From These Schools Make The Most Money After College

After graduation, the grim reality of life post-college begins to set in: Adulting is expensive. Today, college graduates have an unbelievable amount of of debt — as of 2015, 68% of bachelor's degree recipients graduated with student loan debt. As of 2016, the cost of attending university increased almost eight times faster than national wages did. On top of this, finding a job can be challenging even in this booming economy.
These facts make it even more crucial to choose a college that will set you up for success after graduating, but it also, understandably, can create a lot of anxiety among those thinking about attending college. Some have even found themselves asking: What's the point? Before deciding to write off university altogether, doing some research can help you make an informed decision that can be both good for your career and your finances.
One good place to start is with a new 2018 study conducted by SmartAsset. The study ranked the schools in the U.S. where graduates earned the best average starting salaries after finishing their degrees. According to the study, the average national college tuition is $15,082, with an average of $7,894 in grants and scholarships. The average starting salary for college graduates in the U.S. is $48,542.
Keep reading on to learn more about the top 10 schools in the study and how graduates from these schools fare compared to the average college graduate in this country.