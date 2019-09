Life Is Expensive: Are Today's College Grads Just Winging It?

When it came to rent and living expenses, most everyone was shocked by the actual costs. Even though buying property is off the table for many young professionals, rental prices are still steep. The average U.S. worker needs to make a minimum of $21.21 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment, and must make more in major U.S. cities where rents are higher than national averages . For many recent grads — for whom the average salary out of school is $50,556 — financing these costs is no easy feat. “All of [the] expenses that come with settling into a new city and apartment adds up and is needed to be paid immediately,” one 24-year old said. “I maxed out credit cards quickly and carried a high balance for over a year in order to establish myself.”