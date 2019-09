It's Okay To Feel Anxious When Thinking About Your Student Loans

It may be difficult, but it's better to know what you're dealing with . The more you can know about your loans, the less stressed you may feel about the situation. "Stress and anxiety arises when we are fearful about the unknown, so the more you learn about the debt and payment options, timing, and how you can seed up the process, the more clarity you will have and the less stressed you'll feel. When you know what you're dealing with, you can then explore possibilities," Dr. Hafeez told Refinery29.