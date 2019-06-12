Jonathan Van Ness On Debt, The Fab Five & His Biggest Splurge (Other Than Shoes)

I don't think I ever really realized how important talking about money and my future was. It was always something my mom or my grandparents would bring up and I was like, ugh god I don't want to talk about that, like I'm really stressed out, let me just cut your hair, like shut up! And now I've realized that it is so important to talk about money and saving in any way that you can. And I think that no matter where you're starting from, there's a way to try to do things that will increase your chances of financial freedom and upward mobility. It's the American dream of coming in with not so much and being able to obtain an investment and turn that investment into your future and your nest egg.