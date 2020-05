How To Get A Refund On Your Car Insurance

However, it won’t be a full refund and it won’t apply to everyone. “I want to clarify that it's not all auto insurance companies that are doing this,” she says. “I have Geico and they sent an email out a couple of weeks ago explaining that they were doing this.” State Farm, Allstate and Liberty Mutual are among the other large companies giving refunds. For premiums you paid in March, April and May, you may be eligible for a refund of a one-time flat-rate payment (some companies, for example, are refunding $50) or a percentage often ranging between 15% to 25% . State Farm, the biggest auto insurer in the U.S., is offering a 25% refund on payments between March 20th and May 31st. This applies even if you bought State Farm auto insurance after March 20th , or you’re a potential customer looking to get insured now. If you’re interested in getting a new auto insurance policy, now isn’t a bad time to look, as some companies are offering discounts. “If you take out a new policy, you'll see that it's a lower rate,” says Palmer.