My Family Member Loaned Me $120,000 — & Things Got Messy

"Having to put a very large piece of my monthly income — literally 35% goes towards my loan payment — has caused me stress and anxiety and feeling like I have to sacrifice some fun things in life and stick to a strict budget in order to make those payments," she says. "Often times before saying yes to trips, dinners out, or other social invitations, I have to consider my monthly budget. I keep my loans on auto payment and as soon as my weekly paycheck comes in, automatically a portion goes into a separate account that my loan payments pull from, so I don’t even see it happen, but what I’m left with is a much smaller chunk of change to work with for the rest of the week and the rest of the month."