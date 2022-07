I don't really know much about finances to begin with; my parents lived more or less paycheck-to-paycheck so navigating loans and investments and such are something I was blind going into. After about a year or two, I tried to refinance my loan for a better interest rate and was told they don't do that for auto loans. My credit card company would offer me "free refinance quotes" but always denied me because "the loan amount does not match what the car is worth." (This was the biggest indicator that I'd been ripped off.) A few months ago, my insurance provider emailed suggesting I enter ANOTHER seven-year loan, but at half the monthly rate I currently pay. I stayed with the same loan and upped my monthly payment from $250 to $300 so I can finally close this chapter of my life.