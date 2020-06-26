How To Make Strategic & Impactful Donations, According To A Personal Finance Expert

If you've been overwhelmed by both the sheer number of issues our society is facing right now and the number of organizations that are working to solve them, you're definitely not alone. Washington says the key to finding organizations to contribute is to think about who you are and the causes that resonate most with your values. From there, it's time to put in the research. "I've always believed that even with the best of intentions, we shouldn't invest in anything we don't truly understand," Washington tells Refinery29. That means it's vital to read up on the issues that spark the most passion in you and devote time to getting a full picture of what contributes to the issue, its effects, how it might best be tackled, and what organizations are doing that work.