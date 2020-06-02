This year has brought more sadness and hardship among the Black community. Not only have Black people been forced to mourn the deaths of family and friends as the deadly coronavirus sweeps the globe but we've also had to grapple with the fact that Black men and women in the U.S. are being brutally murdered by police in their own homes, choked to death on the streets, and racially profiled as they mind their own business.
Thousands of people have joined demonstrations around the world to protest the brutal killing of 46-year-old George Floyd after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin crushed Floyd's neck with his knee for eight minutes, cutting off his oxygen supply.
Marches, vigils, and protests have been held in the U.S. and in cities around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, with activists calling for justice following the deaths of Black people including Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
If you are unable to attend the protests, there are plenty of ways you can take action to demonstrate your support, such as by donating to a bail fund or a fundraiser set up by George Floyd's family, or widening your knowledge of Black history.
Here is an extensive list of all the ways you can help to support Black lives today, tomorrow, and forever.
Donate
Donate to The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which provides funds to pay bail for those protesting in Minnesota.
Donate to The Bail Project, which provides funds to pay bail for those who have been arrested during the protests. You can split your donation between the 39 bail funds (including the Philadelphia Bail Fund, the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, the Community Justice Exchange National Bail Fund Network and the Mississippi Bail Fund Collective) by clicking here.
Donate to The Movement For Black Lives, a global initiative which aims to support Black organizations to conduct conversations about current political conditions.
Donate to North Star Health Collective, which coordinates and provides healthcare services, resources, and training to those protesting in Minnesota.
Donate to Black Visions Collective, which centers its work to develop Minnesota's emerging Black leadership to lead powerful campaigns.
Donate to Reclaim The Block, a grassroots organization that works to provide the Minneapolis community with the resources they need to thrive.
Donate to Say Her Name, a campaign that calls attention to police violence against Black women, girls, and femmes.
Sign Petitions
To demand that the police officers involved with George Floyd's death are arrested and charged with second-degree murder, you can sign the petition here.
To demand the immediate arrest of the three officers who were present when Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck, sign the petition here.
To demand justice for Belly Mujinga, the railway worker who died from coronavirus after she was spat on by a man claiming to have COVID-19, you can sign the petition here. You can also email your MP to ask them to support further investigation into Mujinga's death. You can find the template here. You can find your local MP's contact details here.
To demand justice for Breonna Taylor, the Black emergency medical technician who was fatally shot in her apartment by the Louisville Metro Police Department, sign the petition here.
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
They Can’t Kill Us All by Wesley Lowery
Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge
Beloved by Toni Morrison
Between The World And Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Your Silence Will Not Protect You by Audre Lorde
How to Be an Anti-Racist by Ibram X. Kendi
Films to Watch
When They See Us
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
Selma
The Hate U Give
If Beale Street Could Talk
Just Mercy
Fruitvale Station
Mississippi Masala
Malcom X
12 Years A Slave
Get Out
