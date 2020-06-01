Protesting In A Pandemic: “The Police Are Far More Dangerous To Black Life Than Covid-19”

"I was impressed by the way — as a community — people were taking care of each other. People were wearing masks; people were doing their best to social distance as much as they can. There were several individuals of all genders and races who were handing out water, masks, and hand sanitizer. It was definitely community taking care of community. For me personally, as a Black queer woman, the only danger I felt was from the police. There were an alarming number of police who were not wearing any protective gear. My partner and I have been quarantining pretty hard for a while, we know that we’re going out there not having been exposed. And I know the police are interacting with people every day, and it just blows my mind that they’re out there without a mask, gloves, or hand sanitizer. I saw some volunteers offering them masks and they turned them down.