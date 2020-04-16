How To Negotiate With Your Boss Via Zoom

That might feel like it leaves a lot of us out in the cold. After all, as Karsh herself says, in negotiations, information is power. Right now, no one has a ton of information about what the next few months will hold. But if you can, think about what you know the company’s immediate needs are, and how your own needs might align. So, for example, if you want more flexible hours to tag-team childcare with a partner, or want more mental health days, think about how that would positively affect not only you but also your company in terms of productivity. Karsh adds that, considering how unprecedented things are right now, it’s also fine to decide to gather information for another month or so before deciding what your ask is going to be.

