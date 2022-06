I’m Terrified Of Losing My Job & Not Having Enough Emergency Savings

In addition to an emergency fund, there are many other things you can do to help you feel less financially fragile. They are including but not limited to the following: invest via a retirement account , invest via a brokerage account, invest in your personal and professional development (learn new or sharpen existing skills), get insurance (renter’s, auto, and health to name a few), build a solid network of folks you can tap for support (both personally and professionally), prioritize your physical and mental health, consider a side business (if you have the bandwidth and desire), create an additional revenue stream, work on practical skills like cooking, understand how to regulate your nervous system, meditate , keep a gratitude journal, try a “ buy list ,” go to therapy, do something that feels fulfilling and puts you in a flow state so you’re not always anxious about money, get the fuck off social media, unsubscribe to annoying emails trying to sell you shit, try to be in the present moment, appreciating everything you have.