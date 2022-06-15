I’m Terrified Of Losing My Job & Not Having Enough Emergency Savings

I need to internalize this next statement maybe as much as you do: Money alone isn’t safety. Money can help you afford the things to make you feel safe and secure and can ease the anxiety of the natural uncertainties baked into the human experience. However, it’s important to remember that life is risky. That isn’t a prescription to throw your hands up and YOLO into meme stocks. Instead, it’s meant to help you get to the root of your worries and encourage you to find all of the things that will help you feel more secure in an insecure world.