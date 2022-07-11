I’m Terrified Of Losing My Job & Not Having Enough Emergency Savings

I’m 26 and feel totally lost when it comes to how much money should be in my savings account. I’ve been working towards padding up my emergency savings fund and have been hearing that I should have anywhere from three months to a full year of living expenses in case of an emergency. I work in an unstable industry where layoffs happen often and want to be as prepared as possible, and I struggle with not feeling like I have enough saved up. Is there an equation or an easier way to determine exactly how much I need? When I do have enough of an emergency fund saved up, what should I be doing with the money I’m saving? Investing? Putting it away for a rainy day? Help!