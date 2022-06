Dance Music Saves Us From The Exhausting Business Of 21st-Century Living

Still, Beyoncé’s solid entry in the deep house canon could be nothing more than a coincidence. Adhering to the cyclical genre trends appreciated in recent months by both Drake and Charli XCX (whose latest chart-topper "Used To Know Me" jacks the same Robin S sample as Bey), would it be so terrible if she wanted to dance without discourse or simply pay homage to a floor-filler of her youth? After all, it’s hardly a new phenomenon for artists to hark back to beloved eras of dance music – think of the explosive euphoria of Lorde’s "Green Light" in 2017, the elaborate grooves of Jessie Ware’s 12-track disco epic, What’s Your Pleasure , in 2020, or even Azealia Banks’ career-long affinity with the rawest of warehouse rave classics (visit her 1991 EP and thank me later).