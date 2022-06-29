Dance Music Saves Us From The Exhausting Business Of 21st-Century Living

After years of breezy ballads and downbeat trap guiding our emotional outlook on life, the jury is still out on up-trending BPMs being the sole harbinger of total economic collapse, even if Twitter and Reddit believe it to be gospel. But I will say that if our mononymous fave's next single is remotely as catchy as her first, it might be wise to keep your dancing shoes on standby and take a swift perusal of the latest vacancies on Indeed, just in case…