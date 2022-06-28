We can all agree that what makes Love Island what it is isn’t so much the show itself but the sheer amount of discourse that surrounds it. The only thing better than a water-cooler chat about your favourite show is a countrywide water-cooler chat, with people tweeting out their snap judgements night after night. If hundreds of people on Twitter are saying they don’t like a certain bombshell, then surely it must be true. The guilty pleasure and sense of camaraderie that comes with this kind of gossiping can be addictive — but it is also incredibly toxic.