Since An American Family, reality TV has made space for difficult but necessary conversations about the reality of women’s lives. I’m a huge Real Housewives fan, even if I recognise that the show’s emphasis on female feuding is in many ways regressive. When launching a passionate defence of the show, I often point to the way in which it’s normalised conversations about female ageing. I think of Kyle Richards complaining about how fellow housewife Camille Grammer is making her wear a cap-sleeved bridesmaid dress, and the impossibility of wearing cap sleeves as a woman in your 50s. I think about Kim Richards, a mother of four, jumping up and down on a trampoline while joking about her stress incontinence. I think about how rarely middle-aged women are allowed to discuss their relationships, ambitions, children and sex lives on camera while being their eccentric, endearing and loveable selves. (A plea to producers: do whatever you need to do to get Kathy Hilton her diamond. I adore her.)