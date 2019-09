Jade’s language was just as unwieldy, as she was caught on camera saying things like "Rio de Janeiro, ain't that a person?" and "Where's East Angular [sic] though? I thought that was abroad." Stupid quips still figure in reality shows, but are never centre stage. Despite Love Island's Hayley Hughes not knowing what Brexit was, her work post-villa comprises silent social media modelling. She needn’t say anything, let alone anything stupid, again. Jade, meanwhile, had a career to make out of uncensored gaffes. Jade didn’t win Big Brother but was its first millionaire thanks to chequebook journalism, where interviews with red-tops could fetch hundreds of thousands of pounds. Yet Jade’s story could only be told by the very papers that had called her a pig and the nationally treasured male TV presenters who would wear fat suits to imitate her (Graham Norton) and joke about wanting "to shag her brains in" (Jonathan Ross). These days, reality stars need not play ball with their haters, getting more kudos for tweeting how much they hate, say, Piers Morgan, than for appearing on his show.