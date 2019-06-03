The general public's automatic response to people who enter these competitions tends to be that they're only in it for the fame or money. We're a very judgemental bunch. And while that may be true in some cases, Cora says we'd be surprised to hear that casting teams tend not to rely on the right applications pouring in. "There are a lot of times when we'll go out to specifically source people," she explains. "If we’re given a brief, we don’t just sit there idly waiting for someone to apply for a show and then we go 'God, yeah, they sound good'. There’s a lot of active work from the casting team to go out and seek people. A lot of the shows I’ve worked on are conscious of being very inclusive, so we need to proactively make sure we find a huge range of people from different backgrounds to bring forward, too."