If Everyone Under The Sexy Beasts Masks Is Good-Looking, What’s The Point?

You can picture the brainstorm. A development producer pulls a piece of torn paper out of a pile on the boardroom table. The words scrawled across it in a Sharpie pen read: The Masked Singer . They pick up another one at random, it reads: First Dates . Ta-da! A new format is born. As someone who has worked in TV development for several years, I can confirm that this is quite seriously how new TV formats are devised. The industry would have us believe that it’s a lot more intellectual and complex but this Alan Partridge-esque method is tried and tested. It's worth mentioning that the 2021 iteration of Sexy Beasts is actually a reimagination of the less glossy BBC Three version from 2014 and predates the launch of The Masked Singer in the UK, but you get the idea. Regardless of how the production company got there in the first place, you can see why Netflix has brought it back.