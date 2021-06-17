Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Promises “Deep Chats & Even Deeper Penetration”

By now, we're used to a modified lifestyle — due to the pandemic, most of us have lost out on the most tantalising parts of our social lives. But on Netflix's Too Hot To Handle, 10 good-looking singles are tricked into thinking they're embarking on the sexiest trip of their lives, only to be told that they basically can't touch each other.
The popular no dating dating show is back, and the new trailer makes it clear that just because the reality series is a year older doesn't mean its contestants are any wiser. Season 2 features contestants who may be from different parts of the world, but all share the same unrelenting libido that isn't used to being restrained. That's a big problem, because in order to win the $100,000 (approx £71,494) grand prize, these beautiful people have to give up sex and strive for "personal growth." With every rule break — no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind — the contestants will see the prize money diminish in value.
Advertisement
It may not be that difficult of a challenge for some, but for these horny 10, who are used to getting what they want — a "one-night hangout," as contestant Carly describes, or "deep chat and deep penetration" — they are definitely, as Frenchie Marvin would say, "dans a la merde."
The show will span 10 episodes, with the first four airing on June 23 and the final six on June 30.
Watch the trailer for Too Hot To Handle, starting June 23 on Netflix.