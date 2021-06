Love Island Might Look Out Of Touch – But Is A Queer Version Really The Answer?

Still, while it gives some of us a glimpse into how the other half live, watching Love Island in 2021 – six years on from when the revamped show started and 16 years since the original aired in 2005 – there doesn’t seem to be much growth when it comes to diversity. The producers have cast PE teacher Hugo, who is living with a disability (which feels positive but has been slammed as “ pure tokenism ”). But as for gender and sexuality, Love Island’s hyper straight and cis setup just doesn’t reflect how young people actually hook up today. The number of people who identify as heterosexual is consistently falling, with one YouGov study from a few years ago finding that almost half of 18 to 24-year-olds do not identify as entirely heterosexual. There are no good statistics on how many people identify outside of the gender binary in the UK but new research finds that there are 1 million non-binary adults in the US, while 41% of Gen Z have said they identify as neutral on the spectrum of masculinity and femininity. Clearly, Love Island’s not representative, but the question is: Does it have to be?