In 2021, How Are Women Supposed To Be With Men?

Of course, only some women are afforded the privilege of performing such positivity. Those who are low-income workers, single mothers who can’t afford their rent or the survivors of trafficking rarely have the bandwidth to consider it. Yet, still, our society and our culture, from Sex and the City – where Samantha, Carrie and Miranda (unlike Charlotte) are cast as perverse feminist heroes because they never truly allow themselves to be emotionally or sexually vulnerable – to the BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People – where Marianne is implicitly condemned as "damaged" and "troubled" for wanting to explore kink – or Fleabag – where Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s chaotic character’s idea of exhibiting vulnerability is wondering if she has "a massive arsehole" while having the most glib and unsexy anal sex of all time – sneers at women who admit that they don’t always know what they want and valorises those who do.