In 2021, How Are Women Supposed To Be With Men?

As it is at work, this is about cultivating the illusion of control in the face of information which tells us we likely do not have it. We – women – are meant to know ourselves inside out, to understand our sexual desires in a watertight way and proclaim them clearly and confidently in the name of consent, of sex positivity and empowerment. We are meant to demand good sex. To state our consent to it positively. To do this even though, more often than not, we feel abjectly sex negative in heteronormative encounters with cis men. We are encouraged either to succumb to our inherent physical weakness or to defiantly prove that we are not vulnerable, even when we know that we are because we are women and our sexuality is regularly abused. Women are more likely to be subjected to sexual violence than men. The statistics paint a bleak picture and we are reminded of them regularly: In the UK, a woman is killed by a man every three days . On top of that, 97% of women aged 18 to 24 have been sexually harassed.