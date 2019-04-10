Brené Brown On Scammers, Astrology & Influencer Culture

"We have to stay grounded. This is the way I think about it: There are 350 million things that need to change for us to take care of the Earth, and take care of each other — but that doesn’t mean I'm responsible for 350 million of them. That means, I have to show up in my life in a way everyday, and make choices that back up my beliefs. Even when it’s uncomfortable, even when it’s hard, even when it’s easier to pretend that my small choice doesn’t matter, I have to be responsible for maybe 100 of those out of the 350 million. What happens is that we get overwhelmed by what needs to change, so we say, screw it, and don't change anything. What we need is a collective, critical, group of people showing up in different ways every day that will change the world.