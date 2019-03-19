The 10 Most Surprising Facts New Elizabeth Holmes Obsessives Need To Know

Justin Maxwell, another Theranos employee who had previously worked at Apple, explained on The Dropout that he started becoming suspicious of Holmes when he saw people he trusted and respected leaving the company abruptly, but also when she reportedly lied to him about trivial things. He described receiving an email from her saying that she would deal with something when she was back in the office the next day, but he could see that she was still in the office, not far from him. When he confronted her about it, she became angry.