What We Know About Elizabeth Holmes's Mysterious Fiancé

Once lauded as one of the most influential and powerful women thanks to her work at Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes has gone AWOL after being indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. HBO's upcoming documentary, The Inventor, gives a more in-depth look at this scandal, but if you want to know what Holmes is up to now, you would have to turn to her fiancé.
In a recent Vanity Fair profile, it was reported that Holmes is engaged. Unlike her public relationship with Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, this new relationship is much more mysterious. Sleuths on Reddit managed to track down who they think the suitor is, and people on Twitter, including the author of said Vanity Fair profile, Nick Bilton, revealed private photos from the fiancé's alleged Instagram that show what the two have been up to in Holmes's post-indictment life.
"For everyone asking about Holmes's social media. It's private," Bilton tweeted. "But here are a few screenshots of her and her fiancé we found online. (I personally find it crazy that she's being charged with 11 felony counts, thousands of people's lives were harmed, and she's as happy as can be.)"
The photos include the couple at what looks to be a racetrack, the couple dressed up for Holmes's birthday, and a selfie in what looks like the back seat of a car. In one photo, here alleged fiancé wrote, "Happy bday to my best friend. The last year has been the best I've ever had."
In other photos found by Twitter users, the couple reportedly attended Burning Man, and went on a drive with Holmes's dog, Balto.
About a week after Bilton shared the viral images of Holmes with her rumored partner, The Dropout, a podcast dedicated to the Theranos scandal (and the perfect accompaniment to the book Bad Blood and the upcoming doc), confirmed the relationship. One of Holmes' former employees shared a story about an awkward run in he had with his former boss with the podcast's host, Rebecca Jarvis. He says she introduced the young man with her — who looked mid20s and like one of her college-aged employees nicknamed 'therabros' for their frat boy looks and demeanor — as her fiancé. Jarvis later confirms that the unnamed fiancé is 8 years younger than her, from a family who has had great success in the hospitality business, and that he currently works in tech in San Francisco.
Like everything else about their relationship, the date of their wedding and any other details are private. This seems understandable, as Holmes has potentially 20 years of prison hanging over her head — even though she and Balwani have pleaded "not guilty" to the charges. A trial date for Holmes has not yet been set.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
