Celebrity Beauty
Elizabeth Holmes Just Showed Up To Court With A Brand-New Look
Rachel Lubitz
Jul 1, 2019
Fashion
The
Vogue
Staffer Who Stole From Grace Coddington Wore Polka Dots To ...
Channing Hargrove
May 24, 2019
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes, Billy Mcfarland, & Anna Delvey: How Scammers Keep Scammin
Alicia Lutes
Mar 20, 2019
Elizabeth Holmes
Phyllis Gardner Warned Everyone About Elizabeth Holmes — But No O...
Phyllis Gardner knew from the moment the 19-year-old student started talking about her “brilliant” idea that it wouldn’t work. It was 2002, and the s
by
Morgan Baila
Elizabeth Holmes
Watching Theranos Ads Now Is A Very Strange Experience
In hindsight, it's easy enough for people to say they would have seen through what Elizabeth Holmes claimed about her company Theranos and its ability
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Elizabeth Holmes
The 10 Most Surprising Facts New Elizabeth Holmes Obsessives Need...
We can’t seem to stop thinking about Elizabeth Holmes, the infamous founder of Theranos, who went from self-made billionaire to legendary scammer very qu
by
Abbey Maxbauer
Elizabeth Holmes
What Happened To Theranos' 116,000-Square-Foot Palo Alto Headquar...
Tonight, the highly-anticipated documentary The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley about scammer Elizabeth Holmes and her now-defunct biotech compan
by
Olivia Harrison
Elizabeth Holmes
The Curious History Of Elizabeth Holmes Claiming Her Uncle Inspir...
Back when Elizabeth Holmes was a media darling, many of the stories about the world's youngest female self-made billionaire included the same line abo
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes & Sunny Balwani's Confusing Relationship, Explained
The mystery and scandal surrounding the story of Theranos and its CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a fascinating one, made all the more engrossing thanks to her sec
by
Alicia Lutes
Beauty
The Real Reason Elizabeth Holmes Always Wears Dark Eye Makeup
Elizabeth Holmes' face is everywhere right now: on the front page of newspapers, in tabloids, shown alongside press coverage of the two documentaries
by
Rachel Lubitz
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes' 2014 TED Talk Is Infuriating To Watch To Now
In 2014, the name Elizabeth Holmes still carried a message of hope. During Holmes' 2014 TED Talk, the young entrepreneur had promised the world that h
by
Madison Medeiros
Elizabeth Holmes
What It's Like To Know Elizabeth Holmes According To 3 People Who Do
The fascination surrounding Elizabeth Holmes as a person is what, ultimately, got her started. She’s been called charismatic, brilliant, and unlike anyon
by
Alicia Lutes
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes' Quotes Once Inspired — Now, They're Shocking
One now-defunct company, Theranos, duped the world into believing that everyone could have access to simpler, less painful, and more affordable diagnostic
by
Madison Medeiros
Elizabeth Holmes
In 2019, Theranos Whistleblower Tyler Schultz Has "No Regrets
Imagine having to go head-to-head against your grandfather and tell him he was wrong. Now imagine your grandfather is an incredibly successful, multi-billi
by
Alicia Lutes
Elizabeth Holmes
Theranos Whistleblower Erika Cheung On What Went Wrong & What's Next
Many people were involved in the spectacular downfall of once-buzzy Silicon Valley blood testing wunderkind, Theranos. But perhaps one of the people most i
by
Alicia Lutes
Documentary
When Will We Have An Elizabeth Holmes Verdict
Thanks to a podcast and a Sundance premiere, there's a new “scammer” making headlines: Elizabeth Holmes. The disgraced former Theranos COO
by
Ariana Brockington
Work & Money
According To Employee Reviews — Theranos Was A Terrible Place To ...
by
Ludmila Leiva
Elizabeth Holmes
Every Elizabeth Holmes Book, Movie, & Podcast & What You'll Learn...
One of the biggest frauds of last year had nothing to do with a doomed music festival in the Bahamas, but rather a company called Theranos that promised a
by
Alani Vargas
Beauty
The One Thing You Never Noticed About Elizabeth Holmes' Look
Between not one, but two upcoming documentaries, the podcast The Dropout, and Jennifer Lawrence’s next movie, an adaptation of the bestselling book about
by
Rachel Lubitz
Work & Money
Inside Elizabeth Holmes's Family Tree & Legacy Before Theranos
On the premier episode of The Dropout, the ABC News–produced podcast about Elizabeth Holmes and the Theranos fraud, we meet Don Lucas Sr., one of the fir
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
Here Are All Of Elizabeth Holmes's Criminal Charges
Two thousand eighteen wasn’t a great year for Elizabeth Holmes. Following the slow implosion of her blood-testing company, Theranos, Holmes received her
by
Ludmila Leiva
Fashion
What Was Elizabeth Holmes Trying To Prove With Those Black Turtle...
Elizabeth Holmes is the subject of not one but two documentaries, new podcast The Dropout, and Jennifer Lawrence’s next movie (Adam McKay’s big-screen
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
What We Know About Elizabeth Holmes's Mysterious Fiancé
Once lauded as one of the most influential and powerful women thanks to her work at Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes has gone AWOL after being indicted on two co
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Work & Money
Here Are The Theranos Investors Who Lost Millions
by
Ludmila Leiva
Beauty
This Is What Elizabeth Holmes Looked Like Before She Was Elizabet...
Before Forbes pronounced her the world's youngest self-made billionaire, before the bombshell story in the Wall Street Journal, before she faced up to
by
Rachel Krause
Movies
A Crucial Update On Elizabeth Holmes's "Wolf" Named Balto
According to whispers on the internet, Balto, Elizabeth Holmes's husky, is doing just fine. One Reddit commenter claims to have seen the businesswoman
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Elizabeth Holmes Documentary Teases Bloody Details Of Theranos Scam
In 2015, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes topped Forbes' list of America's richest self-made women. With a net worth of $4.5 billion and a Silic
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment
Here's Where Elizabeth Holmes' Ex-Boyfriend Sunny Balwani Stands Now
Every good scammer needs a wingman, and former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ was ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. The former COO of Theranos is,
by
Alicia Lutes
Work & Money
Keep Track Of The Theranos Scandal With This Detailed Timeline
Move over, Fyre Festival, the biggest scandal on people’s radar these days is Theranos. The story of the once-famed biotech startup, founded by Stanford
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How Much Is Former CEO & Scammer Elizabeth Holmes Actually Worth
The mystery surrounding former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is as intoxicating as it is fascinating. Perhaps you know Holmes from Bad Blood, the award-win
by
Jen Anderson
