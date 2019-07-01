Elizabeth Holmes Just Showed Up To Court With A Brand-New Look

Once upon a time, Elizabeth Holmes was America's youngest self-made female billionaire and the head of biotech company Theranos, which promised new blood-testing procedures that would revolutionize health care. But, beginning in 2015, the cracks in Holmes' tech empire and veneer of prestige started to show, with reports trickling out that the level of technology she championed was "exaggerated" at best. In 2018, Holmes was formally indicted on charges of fraud, and now faces upwards of 20 years in prison.
With a fall this great, people are naturally obsessed with Holmes, and the many more stranger-than-fiction details of her life — wolf/dog, mysterious fiancé, deep baritone, and calculated image included. Inspired by Steve Jobs, she donned a uniform centered around a signature black turtleneck, and always paired it with straight blonde hair, bright lipstick, and a clean French manicure.
"She has a consistent, uniform look," says Amanda Sanders, an image consultant based in New York City. "It becomes recognizable. It’s smart in and of itself, because her look became her trademark." Ahead, see how that beauty uniform evolved — and what Holmes looks like now.
September 2014
Fast forward five years, and the Holmes we know has arrived. The CEO of Theranos, speaking on stage at a tech conference in San Francisco, wore her now-blonde hair in a messy bun.
October 2015
For a cocktail party hosted by Vanity Fair in San Francisco, Holmes switched up her beauty uniform, wearing mauve lipstick rather than bright red, shimmery eyeshadow as opposed to matte black, and much more minimal eyeliner. She did, however, keep up with her usual French manicure. "When she would speak, she spoke a lot with her hands," says Davidson. "That was always on display, so I do think that the image and appearance was intentional."
August 2016
Guess not. In the summer of 2016, Holmes resurfaced again at an event hosted by Glamour, in her usual uniform of dark eyeshadow and red lips.
The next time she was publicly photographed was in 2018, when she was charged with wire fraud. As you can see from video taken outside the courthouse, Holmes sports a bare face, which is something Sanders would recommend going forward. "To not be associated with her old life, she should do something sort of dramatic," Sanders says. "She should remove that makeup and go back to basics. I'd recommend her even coloring or cutting her hair."
With so much scandal surrounding Holmes, and a HBO doc about her rise and fall about to debut, becoming virtually unrecognizable right now might not be the worst idea.
