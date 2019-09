This Is What Elizabeth Holmes Looked Like Before She Was Elizabeth Holmes

In 2016, research conducted by business-school professors at the University of British Columbia found that female politicians and executives are disproportionately fair-haired; blondes make up just 2% of the world’s population but a whopping 48% of female CEOs at S&P 500 companies. Considering how calculated Holmes has shown herself to be, it's not hard to imagine that she'd take this into account — we are talking about a woman who reportedly tracked down and stocked up on the exact Issey Miyake mock-turtlenecks favored by Jobs himself.