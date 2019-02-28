This Is What Elizabeth Holmes Looked Like Before She Was Elizabeth Holmes

In retrospect, the clips of the disgraced entrepreneur standing in front of a blackboard, speaking inauthentically about such topics as team building and cash flow, show a crack in her armor. Her perceived intensity is just a string of clichés fed into a machine and spit back out by a robot in a black blazer. Holmes' appearance is just that: a matter of carefully manufactured optics, not unlike projecting the appearance of a functioning company. In the end, not even her hair is real.